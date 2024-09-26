Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $90.09

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.09, but opened at $96.07. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $95.81, with a volume of 8,121,172 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.