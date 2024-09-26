Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.33

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $17.55. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 145,466 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,610 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 103.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $11,080,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

