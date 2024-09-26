Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $8.24. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 2,065,870 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth about $13,854,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,807,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,822,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

