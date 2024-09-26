XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.56

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $10.34. XPeng shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 3,133,824 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 2,615.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

