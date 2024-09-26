Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $36.35

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.35, but opened at $38.80. Yum China shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 314,783 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Yum China Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $407,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

