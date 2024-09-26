Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $12.73

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.80. Kanzhun shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 1,798,192 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,700,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,725 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 2,366,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,489,000 after buying an additional 1,841,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,705,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,967,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,579,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after buying an additional 1,446,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

