Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.56. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 102,486 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.48.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

