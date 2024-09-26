KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up to $27.23

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.23, but opened at $29.09. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 16,611,273 shares changing hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,160,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,942,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,986,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,637,000 after buying an additional 1,590,320 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,662,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,591 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.