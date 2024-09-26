Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.98. Vale shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 8,346,898 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Vale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Vale Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 109.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vale by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,077,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 425,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vale by 180.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 683,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 439,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.