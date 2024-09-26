Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $55.60

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $58.96. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 184,722 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

