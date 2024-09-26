X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Gap Up to $23.09

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.09, but opened at $24.74. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 5,868,507 shares trading hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 135.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Featured Articles

