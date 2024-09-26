iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.02

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.02 and last traded at $76.02, with a volume of 1025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $897.34 million, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

