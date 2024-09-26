SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.30

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 1043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.93.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $840.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

