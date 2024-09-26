Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.68

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $71.62, with a volume of 7130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.