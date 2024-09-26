First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.77

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.77 and last traded at $75.72, with a volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

