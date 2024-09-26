John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.13

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.13 and last traded at $69.13, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $932.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 356,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.