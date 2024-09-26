Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Grows By 500.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Absa Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Absa Group stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5992 per share. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

