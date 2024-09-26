Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $802.06

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 802.06 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 798.60 ($10.69), with a volume of 78328703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763.20 ($10.22).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.39) to GBX 1,020 ($13.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.73) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 979.67 ($13.12).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 744.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 725.13. The firm has a market cap of £19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,790.70%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

