Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aldebaran Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Aldebaran Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

About Aldebaran Resources

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

