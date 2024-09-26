AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmeriCann Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.03 on Thursday. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
AmeriCann Company Profile
