Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Declines By 80.0%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.