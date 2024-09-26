Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Declines By 80.0%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
