Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Declines By 68.8%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Get PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.