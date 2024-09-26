Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Declines By 68.8%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
