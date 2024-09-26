Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Expands By 95.0%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at C$45.00 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$33.95 and a 12-month high of C$45.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.59.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

