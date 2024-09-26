Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Expands By 95.0%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at C$45.00 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$33.95 and a 12-month high of C$45.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.59.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.