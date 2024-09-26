Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AELTF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

