Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Adacel Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AELTF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.
About Adacel Technologies
