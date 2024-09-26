Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Adtran Networks Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Adtran Networks has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $21.70.
Adtran Networks Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adtran Networks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.