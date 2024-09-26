ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $53.03 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

