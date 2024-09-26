Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 90.0% in September

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 61.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

