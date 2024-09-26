Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Increases By 1,145.5%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,145.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 2.8 %
AAGFF stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.
About Aftermath Silver
