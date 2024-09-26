Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Increases By 1,145.5%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,145.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Down 2.8 %

AAGFF stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

