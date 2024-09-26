ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $9.25 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
