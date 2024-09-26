ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $9.25 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

