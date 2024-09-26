AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 235.9% in September

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 235.9% from the August 31st total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AIA Group Stock Down 1.8 %

AIA Group stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.16.

AIA Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

