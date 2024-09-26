Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 144,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,274,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in OGE Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $40.69 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.