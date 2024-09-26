International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.07. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $51,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,175.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $51,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,175.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $660,990 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Seaways

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.