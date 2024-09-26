Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 22,946 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,946 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,581 over the last ninety days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

