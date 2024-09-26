Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in US Foods were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 23.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE USFD opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

