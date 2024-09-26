Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in News were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth about $636,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in News by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in News by 172.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

