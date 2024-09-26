Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stock Position Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,633,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $742.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

