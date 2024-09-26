Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,161 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,792,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,565,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $701,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Radian Group stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.