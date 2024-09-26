Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $945,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
