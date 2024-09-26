Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $945,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.