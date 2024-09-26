Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 709 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,161,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPSE opened at $47.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

