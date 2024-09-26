Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 406 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

View Our Latest Report on DT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.