iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.73

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 3992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

