iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.80

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 5797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 98,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

