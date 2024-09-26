Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.70

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 1686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $540.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.