Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.01

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 18777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

