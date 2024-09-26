Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.46

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 144713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after buying an additional 518,649 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,777,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,107,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

