Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.40

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 5397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $845.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.