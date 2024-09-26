Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.02

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 32578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 754.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,459,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 119,746 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 366,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 325,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

