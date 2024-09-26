Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.47

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 259,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 65,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 319,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

