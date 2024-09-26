First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.53

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 2784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 863,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 347,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 50,818 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,641,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,635,000.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

