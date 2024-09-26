Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.54

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 5056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

